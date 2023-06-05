6 Vastu Tips for the Bedroom to Improve Love Life

Having a sad intimate life in the bedroom can be a distressing experience for individuals and couples alike.

Vastu Shastra, an ancient Indian architectural science, is based on the belief that the placement and arrangement of objects in a space can affect the flow of energy.

Bed Placement

According to Vastu, the bed should
be placed in the southwest corner
of the bedroom. Try investing in
wooden beds rather than steel or
iron ones.

Bedroom colours

The colours used in the bedroom can have an impact on intimacy. Vastu suggests using soft, soothing colours like light pink, pastel shades, or earthy tones in the bedroom.

Mirrors placement

Avoid placing mirrors in the
bedroom, especially facing the bed. Mirrors are believed to reflect
the energy and can disrupt
intimacy in relationships.

Lighting

It plays a significant role in setting
the mood. Vastu recommends
using soft, warm lighting in the
bedroom, such as bedside lamps
or dimmers, to create a cosy and
romantic atmosphere.

Clutter-free space

Keep the bedroom clean and clutter-free, as a cluttered space can create negative energy and impact intimacy. Regularly organize the bedroom to promote a sense of calmness.

Electronics

Limit the use of electronics in the bedroom. Electronics can emit electromagnetic radiation that can interfere with the energy flow in the bedroom and affect intimacy.

Changing things according to
Vastu Shastra may improve your
intimate life and you and your
partner may feel positive and energized in the bedroom.

