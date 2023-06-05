6 Vastu Tips for the Bedroom to Improve Love Life
Having a sad intimate life in the bedroom can be a distressing experience for individuals and couples alike.
Vastu Shastra, an ancient Indian architectural science, is based on the belief that the placement and arrangement of objects in a space can affect the flow of energy.
Bed Placement
Bedroom colours
Mirrors placement
Lighting
Clutter-free space
Electronics
Changing things according to
Vastu Shastra may improve your
intimate life and you and your
partner may feel positive and energized in the bedroom.