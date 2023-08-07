6 Ways to Get Over a Hangover
Producer: Riya Ashok
Even a few sips of water may alleviate your hangover, despite the fact that nausea can make it difficult to swallow anything.
Blood sugar levels can be slowly pushed back to normal with toast and juice.
According to studies, dark alcoholic beverages like whisky, red wine, and tequila are more likely to result in a hangover than clear alcoholic beverages like vodka and gin.
The headache and general aches and pains may be relieved by aspirin, ibuprofen (Motrin, other brands), and other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medicines (NSAIDs).
Although caffeine is a stimulant, it may aid with the grogginess even if it doesn’t have any special anti-hangover properties.
Less severe hangovers were experienced by those whose diets were higher in zinc and B vitamins.