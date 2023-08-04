6 Yoga Exercises For A Healthy Liver
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)
: Lie on your back, lift your hips and chest, activating your core and liver area.
Revolved Triangle Pose (Parivrtta Trikonasana)
: Twist your torso, stimulating blood flow to the liver and aiding detoxification
Boat Pose (Navasana)
: Engage your abdominal muscles, promoting liver health and digestion
Camel Pose (Ustrasana)
: Open up your chest and stretch your abdomen, encouraging liver detoxification
Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana)
: Fold forward, massaging the liver and stimulating its functions.
Twisted Chair Pose (Parivrtta Utkatasana)
: Twist your upper body while in a chair position, supporting liver health and digestion