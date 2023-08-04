6 Yoga Exercises For A Healthy Liver 

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana): Lie on your back, lift your hips and chest, activating your core and liver area.

Revolved Triangle Pose (Parivrtta Trikonasana): Twist your torso, stimulating blood flow to the liver and aiding detoxification

Boat Pose (Navasana): Engage your abdominal muscles, promoting liver health and digestion

Camel Pose (Ustrasana): Open up your chest and stretch your abdomen, encouraging liver detoxification

Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana): Fold forward, massaging the liver and stimulating its functions.

Twisted Chair Pose (Parivrtta Utkatasana): Twist your upper body while in a chair position, supporting liver health and digestion