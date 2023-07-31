6 Zodiac Signs Most Likely to Cheat in Relationships
Producer: Riya Ashok
Gemini is the sign that is most prone to cheat in a relationship and can get away with telling a few small lies.
Second place goes to Aries, a passionate sign that might act recklessly due to its strong emotions and urges.
Sagittarius are free-spirited explorers who enjoy change and adventure; they are prone to leave a relationship if it becomes monotonous.
Libras are the flirtiest sign in the zodiac, therefore if they don’t feel valued in their current relationship, they may flirt or even pursue someone else.
Because Pisces are sensitive to the wants and feelings of others, they might be seduced by someone who can provide them solace.
Capricorns have extremely definite expectations for their relationships, and if those expectations aren’t met, they could feel like they’re settling.