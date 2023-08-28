6 Zodiac Signs That Are Most Likely To Ghost You 

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Gemini: Their dual nature might lead to sudden shifts in interest or communication

Sagittarius: Independence-focused, they might move on without explanation

Aquarius: Prone to prioritizing their personal space, they could disappear unexpectedly

Pisces: Highly sensitive, they might withdraw to protect themselves from potential hurt

Aries: Impulsive and easily bored, Aries could lose interest abruptly

Scorpio: Guarded by nature, they might vanish if they sense a lack of genuine connection