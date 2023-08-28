6 Zodiac Signs That Are Most Likely To Ghost You
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Gemini: Their dual nature might lead to sudden shifts in interest or communication
Sagittarius: Independence-focused, they might move on without explanation
Aquarius: Prone to prioritizing their personal space, they could disappear unexpectedly
Pisces: Highly sensitive, they might withdraw to protect themselves from potential hurt
Aries: Impulsive and easily bored, Aries could lose interest abruptly
Scorpio: Guarded by nature, they might vanish if they sense a lack of genuine connection