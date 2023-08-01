7 Amazing Health Benefits of Drumsticks

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Manuj Yadav
Drumsticks are an abundant source of Vitamin C. This along with the presence of antibacterial properties make it a great immunity booster and protects against seasonal diseases and flu.
Drumsticks have a lot of fibre and are abundant in B vitamins such as niacin, riboflavin and B12. All of these help in preventing bowel syndromes and maintaining gut health.
Loaded with calcium and iron, drumsticks are great for our bone health. They improve bone density and increase bone strength, preventing fractures and delaying the onset of osteoporosis. This is the reason why veggie is recommended for pregnant women.
Drumsticks improve sexual health, especially among women. They are a great source of zinc which is likely to enhance the process of spermatogenesis. This process plays an important role in female sterility.
Drumsticks’ anti-inflammatory properties help in relieving inflamed airways. This is why patients with mild coronavirus symptoms consumed drumsticks a lot and prevented the severity of their respiratory symptoms.