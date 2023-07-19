7 Amazing Health Benefits Of Sesame Seeds

Sesame seeds exude a nutty flavour and a mouth-watering woody fragrance when roasted.
They comprise 55% oil and 20% protein, which make them one of the richest sources of essential fatty acids and amino acids.
Sesame seeds top the charts amongst other nuts, seeds, legumes and even grains, when it comes to phytosterols content – which helps lower cholesterol levels in our body.
Sesame seeds are known to be anti-hypertensive and help normalize blood pressure.
Sesame seeds are rich in phyoestrogens thereby great for balancing hormones in women, especially the ones in post-menopause stage.
Phytochemicals present in sesame seeds boost metabolism and help the body to burn fat faster. The lignans present in them boost liver function so that several enzymes can break down fatty acids efficiently.
Sesame seeds are loaded with lignans that facilitate antioxidant activity in our body and help in better absorption of fat-soluble nutrients derived from other foods.
Sesame seeds are packed with vitamins, minerals, protein, calcium, magnesium, iron, phosphorous, potassium, copper and manganese, thereby making sesame a good source for nerve, bone and metabolic health.
The mammalin lignan precursors in whole sesame seeds show reduced vulnerability to colon as well as breast cancers. These compounds avert cancer by modifying tumor characteristics in our body.