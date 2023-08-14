7 Beauty Hacks to Get Past a Restless Night
Producer: Riya Ashok
Your morning cleanse is even more important if you had a restless night.
Make circular motions while massaging your face with your preferred cleanser, giving close attention to delicate areas like the lips and eye contour.
By forcing the blood vessels to constrict, cold water can lessen redness and puffiness.
To flush out impurities, consume at least 1.5 litres of water, and nourish your skin with a quality moisturiser.
Take two dessert spoons and freeze them while you clean up to get rid of those unattractive bags.
A revitalising face mask will hydrate skin and give it a rested appearance because it is loaded with smoothing and moisturising ingredients.
Apply a touch of blusher for a peachy complexion and mascara for a bright, wide-eyed appearance.