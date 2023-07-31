7 Beauty Secrets of Birthday Girl Taapsee Pannu
Actress Taapsee Pannu is known for her glowing skin and beautiful hair.
As she turns 36 on
1 August, 2023, here are some of her tips for that beautiful skin.
She uses a gentle cleanser and moisturizer. She also uses a toner to help remove any excess oil or dirt from her skin.
She likes to make her own face masks using natural ingredients, such as yogurt, honey, and turmeric.
Taapsee drinks plenty of water throughout the day to keep her skin hydrated.
Getting enough sleep is important for glowing skin, so Taapsee aims for 8 hours of
sleep per night.
Taapsee eats plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. She avoids processed foods and sugary drinks.
Taapsee doesn’t smoke or drink alcohol, which helps to keep her skin looking healthy.
Be happy! Taapsee believes that happiness is the best beauty secret of all.