7 benefits of dancing

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Dancing is a fun way to improve cardiovascular health and overall fitness

Coordination: It enhances coordination and balance through various movements.

Mood Booster: Dancing releases endorphins, reducing stress and improving mood

Learning dance routines can sharpen memory and cognitive skills.

Joining dance classes fosters social interaction and a sense of community.

Flexibility: Regular dancing improves flexibility and range of motion.

Self-Expression: Dancing allows for creative self-expression and emotional release.