7 benefits of eating kathal or jackfruit
Rich in Nutrients: Kathal is a good source of vitamins, minerals, and fiber, supporting overall health
Low in Calories: Despite its sweetness, jackfruit is relatively low in calories, making it a healthier snack option
Digestive Health: Its high fiber content aids in digestion and prevents constipation
Regulates Blood Pressure: Kathal’s potassium content helps maintain a healthy blood pressure level.
Antioxidant Properties: The fruit’s antioxidants combat free radicals and protect against cell damage
Sustainable Food Source: Jackfruit’s sustainability and versatility make it an eco-friendly meat alternative for plant-based diets.