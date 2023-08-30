7 Benefits of Jamuns for Health
Producer: Riya Ashok
Antioxidants, especially anthocyanins, which give jamuns their black colour, are abundant in them.
Jamuns don’t induce sudden rises in blood sugar because of their low glycemic index.
Dietary fibre, which is present in jamuns, can help with digestion, avoid constipation, and support gut health.
By lowering the risk of heart disorders, the antioxidants and nutrients in jamuns, like potassium, enhance heart health.
Jamuns can be a healthy addition to a weight-management strategy due to their low calorie count and high fibre content.
Anti-cancer abilities have been linked to the antioxidants in jamuns.
Jamuns’ vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants can help skin look better.