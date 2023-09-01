7 Best Fruits to Have During Periods
Producer: Riya Ashok
Since bananas are high in potassium, they can aid with symptoms of menstrual cramps like bloating and muscle pain.
Berries are a great source of fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants, which can help reduce inflammation and enhance energy.
Vitamin C, which can help strengthen your immune system and elevate your mood, is abundant in oranges.
Bromelain, an enzyme found in pineapple that has anti-inflammatory qualities and may lessen menstruation pain and discomfort, is present in pineapple.
The high water content of watermelon might aid in hydration and lessen bloating.
Enzymes included in papaya can aid in reducing bloating and gastrointestinal discomfort.
Vitamin K, vitamin C, and potassium are all present in good amounts in kiwi. It can ease cramps and aid in blood clotting.