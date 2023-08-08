Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh

7 Best Plants For Your Bedroom As Per Vastu

Embellish your home by adding beautiful green plants in every corner.

A few indoor plants, according to Vastu Shastra, supposedly bring good luck, abundance, and prosperity.

Money plant

The tropical creeper is considered a wealth magnet. It can be kept in the right or left-hand side of the bed. It is also one of the best air-purifying house plant.

Bamboo plant

As per Vastu, this plant is believed to ward off negative vibes. It is also said to bring prosperity and good luck as per Feng Shui.

You may also like

Peace lily

As per Vastu, this plant is believed to ward off negative vibes. It is also said to bring prosperity and good luck as per Feng Shui.

Lily plant

The lily is a symbol of happiness, peace and harmony. When placed in the bedroom, it’ll keep your baby from having nightmares.

Snake plant

As per Vastu, this popular indoor plant is a beacon of positive energy. It can build a healthy ambience in the bedroom by promoting oxygen flow.

Jasmine plant

The fragrance of this plant is well known. It can also help you with a good night’s sleep when kept in the bedroom.

Lavender plant

An icon of purity and cleanliness as per Vastu, its scent is known for promoting inner peace. It is also famous for creating a relaxing aura, perfect for bedrooms.