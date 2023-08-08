7 Best Plants For Your Bedroom As Per Vastu

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
The tropical creeper is considered a wealth magnet. It can be kept in the right or left-hand side of the bed. It is also one of the best air-purifying house plant.
As per Vastu, this plant is believed to ward off negative vibes. It is also said to bring prosperity and good luck as per Feng Shui.
The lily is a symbol of happiness, peace and harmony. When placed in the bedroom, it’ll keep your baby from having nightmares.
As per Vastu, this popular indoor plant is a beacon of positive energy. It can build a healthy ambience in the bedroom by promoting oxygen flow.
The fragrance of this plant is well known. It can also help you with a good night’s sleep when kept in the bedroom.
An icon of purity and cleanliness as per Vastu, its scent is known for promoting inner peace. It is also famous for creating a relaxing aura, perfect for bedrooms.