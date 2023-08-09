7 Beverages Beneficial For Liver Health
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Green tea supports liver function with antioxidants and
catechins
.
Lemon water aids digestion and promotes liver detoxification.
Beetroot juice supports liver health due to betalains and antioxidants.
Dandelion root tea aids liver detoxification and digestion.
Herbal teas like milk thistle help protect and cleanse liver.
Cranberry juice offers antioxidants and potential liver benefits.
Fresh fruit and vegetable juices provide vitamins for liver support.
