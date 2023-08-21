7 Countries With Four Day Work Week 

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Netherlands: Many sectors are adopting a 32-hour work week

Iceland: Successful trials led to reduced working hours

New Zealand: Some companies offer four-day work weeks for increased productivity

Spain: Considering a 32-hour work week experiment

Japan: Some companies implement shorter work weeks for better work-life balance

Finland: Experimenting with a four-day work week in select industries

United Kingdom: Certain companies and sectors are exploring shorter work weeks