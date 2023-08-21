7 Countries With Four Day Work Week
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Netherlands: Many sectors are adopting a 32-hour work week
Iceland: Successful trials led to reduced working hours
New Zealand: Some companies offer four-day work weeks for increased productivity
Spain: Considering a 32-hour work week experiment
Japan: Some companies implement shorter work weeks for better work-life balance
Finland: Experimenting with a four-day work week in select industries
United Kingdom: Certain companies and sectors are exploring shorter work weeks