7 Delicious Side Dishes To Pair With Dosa

is one of the most loved dishes from South India.
The savoury pancake is best enjoyed with certain side dishes.
Eating a dosa is incomplete without coconut chutney.
Aloo masala is another perfect accompanying dish with a crisp dosa.
A hot piping bowl of sambar with seasonal vegetables and dosa are a match made in heaven.
Vegetable sagu can be a healthier alternative to eat with dosa.
Pour parotta salna, an orange-coloured gravy, over your dosa and relish it like never before.
Bring tanginess to your dosa by dipping into a mouth-watering tomato chutney.
Kadappa, made with lentils and potatoes, is for those who love spicy food.