7 Delicious Side Dishes To Pair With Dosa

Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh

Dosa

is one of the most loved dishes from South India.

The savoury pancake is best enjoyed with certain side dishes.

Eating a dosa is incomplete without coconut chutney.

Aloo masala is another perfect accompanying dish with a crisp dosa.

A hot piping bowl of sambar with seasonal vegetables and dosa are a match made in heaven.

Vegetable sagu can be a healthier alternative to eat with dosa.

Pour parotta salna, an orange-coloured gravy, over your dosa and relish it like never before.

Bring tanginess to your dosa by dipping into a mouth-watering tomato chutney.

Kadappa, made with lentils and potatoes, is for those who love spicy food.