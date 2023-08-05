7 DIY Face Masks For Gorgeous, Radiant Skin
Producer: Riya Ashok
Applying coconut oil to your face helps increase hydration, relax your skin, reduce transepidermal water loss, and prevent infection.
Lycopene, which is found in watermelon, protects skin from damaging free radicals.
With its antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and potent antioxidant qualities, turmeric helps prevent acne and photoaging.
On the skin, cucumber juice provides a cooling effect. In addition to increasing skin moisture, it also lowers inflammation.
Olive oil contains significant amounts of phenolic compounds and other antioxidants, which may aid in skin repair and reduce inflammation.
Antioxidants included in aloe vera, such as vitamins A, C, and E, help to reduce inflammation and shield your skin from UV radiation damage.