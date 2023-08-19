7 Effective Tips To Manage Acidity
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
You need to avoid acidic foods like citrus, tomatoes, and spicy dishes.
Eat smaller, frequent meals to prevent overloading your stomach.
Elevate your head while sleeping to prevent acid reflux.
Sip ginger or chamomile tea for soothing digestive relief.
Practice stress-reduction techniques like yoga or meditation.
You need to identify trigger foods and limit their consumption in your diet.
Stay hydrated with water throughout the day to aid digestion.
