7 Effects Of Alcohol On Your Body

Alcohol can affect the human body in different ways. It is best to enjoy drinking in moderation.
As a general rule of thumb, women should drink up to one drink a day while men can have two a day.
Drinking alcohol heavily may lead to the shrinking of your brain. Which, in turn, will effect on how you think and remember things.
Alcohol affects your sleep pattern. While you may feel drowsy, once its effects wear off, it may leave you with a bad night's sleep.
Alcohol can lead to stomach irritation, making you feel nauseated. Years of binge drinking may lead to ulcers and gastritis.
Heavy drinking can also lead to diarrhea and heartburn as the small intestine and colon gets affected.
Alcohol often leads to liver cirrhosis. Over time, the organ gets fatty and thick as it helps in breaking down all the booze you drink.
Drinking regularly can also lead to diabetes by damaging the pancreas. It can also ultimately lead to pancreatic cancer.
Alcohol can weaken the immune system. Heavy drinkers often fall prey to pneumonia and tuberculosis.