7 Effects Of Eating Too Much
Excess calories from overeating can lead to obesity and related health issues.
Overeating can strain your digestive system, causing discomfort, gas, and bloating.
Large meals may trigger acid reflux and heartburn, leading to discomfort and irritation.
Overeating can increase the risk of developing insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes.
Overeating certain foods can lead to nutrient imbalances and deficiencies.
Excess fat intake can lead to elevated cholesterol levels and cardiovascular problems.
Over time, it may contribute to the development of digestive disorders.
