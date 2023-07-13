7 Enchanting Historic Hotels Around The World
The Carlton Cannes, a Regent Hotel is a historic 332-room luxury hotel opened in 1911
Hotel Katajanokka hotel, was the historic premises of the former Helsinki county prison
InterContinental New York Barclay, has helped shape one of the world’s most financial centers
Le Grand Hôtel was built by the wealthy brothers Isaac & Émile Pereire and was inaugurated by Empress Eugenie
Known for its palatial design, The Kimpton Fitzroy London’s includes an ornate Pyrenean marble staircase and an interior sunken garden
Six Senses Bhutan is located within the Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan known for its rich diversity of flora and fauna
Queen Elizabeth 2 is a historic gem and the only floating hotel in Dubai