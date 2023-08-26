7 Enticing Health Benefits Of
Chia Seeds
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Chia seeds are packed with fibre, protein, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals.
High fibre content in chia seeds promote satiety, aiding in weight control and reducing cravings.
The soluble fibre in them support a healthy gut, preventing constipation and promoting regularity.
They are rich in calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus, all of which are crucial for maintaining strong bones.
Chia seeds contain antioxidants that protect cells from oxidative damage.
Chia seeds have an absorbent quality retains water, helping to stay hydrated during exercise or hot weather.
These seeds can easily added to smoothies, oatmeal, yogurt, or used as an egg substitute in recipes.
