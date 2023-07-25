7 Facts About Kargil Hero Vikram Batra
Producer: Nibandh Vinod
Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 to commemorate the victory of the Indian Armed Forces over Pakistan in the Kargil War of 1999.
Amid the many brave hearts who sacrificed their life for the country, Captain Vikram Batra’s name comes to everyone’s mind.
He was born on September 9, 1974, in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, India.
He was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1996.
He fought bravely in the Kargil War, and was killed in action on
July 7, 1999.
He was only 24 years old at the time and was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, the highest battlefield heroism honour, posthumously.
His famous war cry, “Yeh Dil Maange More!” became a popular slogan during the war.
Shershaah, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, is the biopic on Captain Vikram Batra.