7 facts about saffron
Producer: Navneet Vyasan
Saffron contains an impressive variety of plant compounds.
Safranal gives saffron its distinct taste and aroma.
Research shows that it may help improve your mood, memory, and learning ability.
Saffron may help treat symptoms of mild-to-moderate depression.
Both eating and smelling saffron appears to help treat PMS symptoms.
Both eating and smelling saffron appears to help treat PMS symptoms.
Studies have shown that saffron may have aphrodisiac properties.