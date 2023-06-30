7 Foods That Can
Cause Hair Loss
Hair fall is a common
problem that people
face quite often.
Genetics play a crucial role
in growing healthy hair but
it is also strongly related to
food habits.
High levels of mercury in food
is associated with hair loss.
Many fish are particularly
mercury-rich and should be
avoided to prevent hair loss.
Processed sugar is known
to deteriorate the quality of
hair. Products like cookies
and cakes should be
strictly avoided.
Fast food like fries and burgers
can adversely affect hair growth.
They have overactive sebum and
oil glands, which are not good
for hair.
Carbonated drinks are very
popular but they are very
harmful for hair. It hampers
your blood circulation and
causes hair loss.
Alcohol dehydrates your hair
as it becomes rough and dry.
It also decreases zinc levels,
which is an important mineral
for hair growth and volume.
Dairy products can be a cause
of hair fall as they contain some
amount of fat, which increases
the testosterone level in the body,
which is a reason for hair fall.
Red meat is not good for
health. It causes overactivity of
sebum and oil glands, which is
a strong reason for hair fall.
