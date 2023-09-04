7 Foods That Might Reduce Dark Circles
Producer: Riya Ashok
Vitamin C, anti-oxidant aids in skin radiance and the lessening of discoloration.
By enhancing blood flow and lessening the appearance of blood vessels beneath the skin, vitamin K can help diminish the appearance of dark circles.
Vitamin E is another anti-oxidant can moisturise and shield the skin from harm.
Vitamin A can assist to improve the overall texture of your skin by promoting skin cell turnover.
Niacin, found in B3 (niacin), pantothenic acid, and B12, are three B vitamins that are important for keeping good skin.
A lack of iron can cause pale skin, which can make dark circles appear more obvious.
Omega-3 fatty acids are beneficial fats that can help keep the suppleness of your skin and lower inflammation.