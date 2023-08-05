7 Foods to Boost Breast Milk Production
Producer: Riya Ashok
The hormones involved for producing breast milk are supposedly supported by the qualities of whole grains, which are also very nutritive.
Phytoestrogens found in dark green vegetables may increase the amount of breast milk produced.
Fennel contains plant oestrogens that may encourage nursing moms to produce more milk.
Even though garlic has a potent smell that does pass into breast milk, some babies seem to enjoy the flavour.
Since ancient Egypt, people who are breastfeeding have eaten chickpeas to produce more breast milk.
Parents who are nursing use sesame seeds to produce more breast milk since they are high in calcium and have estrogen-like plant characteristics.
To boost the creaminess, sweetness, and quantity of their breast milk, many people who are breastfeeding decide to consume almonds or drink almond milk.