7 Fruits To Use For Skin Exfoliation
Enzymes in papaya remove dead skin cells, leaving skin soft and smooth.
Pineapples contain bromelain, a natural exfoliant, for a brighter complexion.
Rich in alpha-hydroxy acids, strawberries slough off dead skin cells for radiant skin.
Lemons have citric acid that gently exfoliates and brightens the skin’s appearance.
Natural acids in orange peels help remove dead skin and reduce blemishes.
Bananas provide gentle exfoliation and moisturises with vitamins and antioxidants.
The alpha-hydroxy acid in grapes help unclog pores and remove dead skin.
