7 Fun Things to Do With Friends That Are Free

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Have a movie night at home with everyone’s favorite films.

Plan a picnic in a nearby park or beach with homemade snacks

Explore local hiking trails or nature reserves for a day of adventure

Organize a game night with board games or charades for laughs

Host a potluck dinner, where each friend brings a dish to share

Visit a museum or art gallery during free admission days

Have a DIY craft day using materials you already have at home