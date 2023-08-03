7 Fun Things to Do With Friends That Are Free
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Have a movie night at home with everyone’s favorite films.
Plan a picnic in a nearby park or beach with homemade snacks
Explore local hiking trails or nature reserves for a day of adventure
Organize a game night with board games or charades for laughs
Host a potluck dinner, where each friend brings a dish to share
Visit a museum or art gallery during free admission days
Have a DIY craft day using materials you already have at home