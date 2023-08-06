7 Good Benefits of Hazelnuts on Skin and Hair
Producer: Riya Ashok
It delays the ageing process and delays the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Hazelnuts contain vitamin E, which moisturises and moisturises the skin. It hydrates the skin, making it supple, luminous, and smooth.
It protects our skin from the damaging effects of the strong UV rays by acting as a natural sunscreen.
Along with coffee beans, these nuts make a fantastic scrub ingredient for skin that is prone to acne.
The hair and scalp can be massaged with hazelnut extract oil. Additionally, it treats split ends while battling dry and damaged hair.
Alpha-tocopherol, a form of Vitamin E that has been shown to reduce the risk of cancer by 50%, is abundant in hazelnuts.
Additionally, this reduces muscular tension as well as weariness, cramps, spasms, and soreness in the muscles.