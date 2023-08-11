7 Hairstyles To Try Out On Curly Hair

Producer:  Shreeja Bhattacharya

Embrace your natural curls with a wash-and-go style.

Try a classic bun or updo to keep hair off shoulders.

 Opt for a loose braid or twist for a casual look.

Experiment with a half-up, half-down curly hairstyle.

Flaunt voluminous curls with a side-swept hairstyle.

You can consider a curly ponytail with height and volume.

Always be open to playing with accessories like headbands or hairpins for flair.