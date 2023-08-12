7 Health Benefits Of Chia Seeds

Producer:  Shreeja Bhattacharya

Chia seeds are rich in fiber, aiding digestion and promoting satiety.

They are also high in antioxidants, protecting cells from oxidative stress.

A bowl of chia seeds will be filled with the goodness of omega-3 fatty acids support heart and brain health.

Chia seeds promote healthy skin due to their nutrient content.

Having chia seeds can aid in weight management by promoting a feeling of fullness.

Chia seeds provide plant-based protein for muscle maintenance and growth.

Chia seeds are extremely versatile in taste and can be an added nutrition to various dishes.