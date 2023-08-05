7 Health Benefits of Quitting Sugar

Producer: Riya Ashok
Keeping your blood pressure, cholesterol, and triglycerides at healthy levels can be achieved by limiting the amount of added sugar you consume. Additionally, it can lower your risk of developing heart disease.
The breakdown of sugar by oral bacteria can result in an acid that eats away at the surface of teeth, leading to dental cavities.
Eating fresh produce, whole grains, and other antidepressant-containing foods is linked to a lower chance of developing depressive symptoms.
Reducing additional sugar may also make your skin look younger.
Your risk of liver disease can be decreased by consuming less added sugar.