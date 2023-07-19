7 Healthy Lunchbox Ideas For Kids

Parents are often worried about their picky-eater kids. Here are some lunchbox ideas that would provide for tasty and healthy meal.
Make sure to pack lunches that are rich in protein, vitamins, minerals and fibre.Fruits, veggies and dry fruitsare a must.
Upma: Made from suji (semolina), it is as tasty as healthy. Upma requires only 15-20 mins for preparing, and keeps one full for a long time.
Egg salad: Make boring vegetable salad interesting by adding chopped boiled eggs, with choice of sauce or mayonnaise.
Whole grain pasta: Get whole grain pasta packet, and cook it with carrots, beans, brocoli or any veggies you like. Choice of sauce/mayonnaise and seasonings like chillie flakes and origano can be added.
Brown bread and jam: Brown bread is a better choice than normal white bread as it is high in fibre. Spread choice of fruit jam on the bread, instead of butter, for its low fat content.
Oatmeal: Oatmeal is very healthy and fulfilling too. Different flavours of oats can be packed on different days for lunch. Choice of fruits can be added.
Vegetable roll: If your kid hates having roti, make it in the form of a roll, with mashed potatoes and other chopped vegetables in it. Sometimes a paneer roll or a chicken roll can be made too.
Besan Cheela: It is a good source of vitamins and minerals. To make it healthier, normal oil can be substituted by peanut oil.