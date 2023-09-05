7 Healthy Options To Satiate
Sweet Cravings
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Satisfy your sweet tooth with natural sugars found in fresh fruits like berries and apples.
Creamy Greek yogurt drizzled with honey offers a sweet and protein-packed treat.
Opt for dark chocolate with high cocoa content for a healthier, lower-sugar chocolate fix.
Blend frozen fruits with yogurt or almond milk, then top with nuts and honey.
You May Also Like
5 Houseplants For Your Bathroom
10 Plants For Hanging Baskets
Mix chia seeds with almond milk and a touch of honey, then refrigerate until it thickens.
Blend frozen bananas for a creamy, ice cream-like treat.
Baking apples with cinnamon and a touch of honey creates a warm, guilt-free dessert.
NEXT: 5 Indoor Plants That Can Improve Your Health