7 Healthy Options To Satiate  Sweet Cravings

Producer:  Shreeja Bhattacharya

 Satisfy your sweet tooth with natural sugars found in fresh fruits like berries and apples.

Creamy Greek yogurt drizzled with honey offers a sweet and protein-packed treat.

 Opt for dark chocolate with high cocoa content for a healthier, lower-sugar chocolate fix.

Blend frozen fruits with yogurt or almond milk, then top with nuts and honey.

Mix chia seeds with almond milk and a touch of honey, then refrigerate until it thickens.

 Blend frozen bananas for a creamy, ice cream-like treat.

 Baking apples with cinnamon and a touch of honey creates a warm, guilt-free dessert.