7 Hill Stations Which are Just 10 Hours Away from Delhi
Are you looking for a respite from the heat in Delhi-NCR? We have a plethora of hill stations that you can choose from.
You can easily drive down to these hill stations and enjoy a weekend away.
Lansdowne: This hill station is every adventurer’s paradise. Here you can enjoy riverside camps, colourful markets, beautiful churches, and viewpoints. This place is located only 243 km from Noida.
Nainital: Nainital is also known as the city of lakes. Here you can enjoy boating in Naini lake, thukpa from trekking trails, markets, and Tibetan stalls. It takes about 6.5 hours from Delhi.
Mussoorie: The queen of hill stations, Mussoorie is home to several waterfalls, lakes and temples. It is just 290 km from Delhi.
Kasauli: Is a popular hill station famous for churches, snow-capped mountain peaks, and dense forests. You should not miss the Kasauli Brewery, the oldest functioning distillery for scotch whiskey.
Chail: Chail is surrounded by tall pines and deodar trees. A place that you shouldn’t skip here is the Chail Cricket Stadium, India’s highest cricket ground.
Narkanda: The land of apples and cherry blossoms is famous for its trekking trails and picturesque forests. The 7 km long Hatu Peak trekking trail is the best for those who love trekking.
Jibhi: The small beautiful village is best for those seeking solitude. Here you can spend a day amidst the little stone and wood houses and end it with the most beautiful sunset views.
