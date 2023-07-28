7 Incredible Benefits Of Honey For Your Skin

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
Honey’s antibacterial and anti-inflammatory qualities have been mentioned in Ayurveda.
And current beauty experts swear by its properties for youthful skin.
Honey contains skin-brightening qualities and with regular use makes the skin healthy and moisturised.
Applying honey on your face with gentle scrubbing removes dry, dead skin and renews fresh skin cells underneath since it is a natural exfoliant.
Honey has soothing properties and can help reverse the UV damage and relieve skin irritation by feeding the tissues that have been injured.
As a natural humectant, honey is an excellent moisturiser. It contains moisture in it which aids with wrinkle reduction.
Honey fights acne-causing germs thanks to its antiseptic and antibacterial characteristics.
Applying raw honey directly to acne-affected areas helps remove the spots.
Honey helps to eliminate blackheads by cleaning up pores with its antibacterial, antiseptic, and antioxidant characteristics.