7 Incredible Hair Growth Tips for Shiny Hair
Producer: Riya Ashok
Use a natural hair oil, such as coconut or argan oil, to thoroughly massage the scalp.
Use a gentle shampoo free of damaging chemicals, and avoid brushing as well.
Since proteins are the main building blocks of hair, a diet with a high protein content is essential for revitalising hair growth.
Cutting hair ends regularly, once every three to four months, will eliminate split ends and keep healthy hair.
The appropriate amount of water consumption has enormous benefits for hair development in addition to skin, heart, and digestive health.
In addition to eating the correct foods and getting enough water, hair growth supplements like biotin have a wide range of advantages.
Even while conditioning hair after washing it may just take a few minutes, it is crucial for enhancing its health and texture.