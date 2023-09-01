7 Incredible Quotes of Mahatma Gandhi On Women
Producer: Riya Ashok
Woman is more fitted than man to make exploration and take bolder action in nonviolence.
Woman is the companion of man, gifted with equal mental capacity.
The real ornament of a woman is her character.
There is no occasion for women to consider themselves subordinate or inferior to men.
If by strength is meant moral power, then woman is immeasurably man’s superior.
If nonviolence is the law of our being, the future is with women.
Woman, I hold, is the personification of self-sacrifice, but unfortunately today she does not realize what tremendous advantage she has over man.