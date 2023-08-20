7 Indian Sweets You Can Make At Home
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Gulab jamuns are soft dumplings soaked in sugary rose-flavoured syrup.
Kheer is a creamy rice pudding with cardamom, saffron, and nuts.
Jalebis are deep-fried swirls soaked in saffron-infused sugar syrup.
Rasgullasa are spongy cheese balls in sugar syrup, and a true Bengali delicacy.
Pedas are milk-based sweets, often flavored with pistachios.
Everybody loves a good dosage of ladoos because they are an emotion.
Modaks are a Maharashtrian speciality that everybody should try out.
