7 Indian Sweets You Can Make At Home

Producer:  Shreeja Bhattacharya

 Gulab jamuns are soft dumplings soaked in sugary rose-flavoured syrup.

 Kheer is a creamy rice pudding with cardamom, saffron, and nuts.

Jalebis are deep-fried swirls soaked in saffron-infused sugar syrup.

Rasgullasa are spongy cheese balls in sugar syrup, and a true Bengali delicacy.

 Pedas are milk-based sweets, often flavored with pistachios.

Everybody loves a good dosage of ladoos because they are an emotion. 

Modaks are a Maharashtrian speciality that everybody should try out.