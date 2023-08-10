7 Indoor Plants to Keep Your Home Cool In Summers
Producer: Riya Ashok
Aloe Vera plants are noted for eliminating pollutants from the air, maintaining healthy levels of heat and oxygen, and having a wide range of medical uses.
In addition to absorbing CO2 from the air, rubber plants have many health advantages at home.
All air pollutants can be removed by the Golden Pothos or Money Plant, which is also said to bestow wealth and luck to its owners.
Areca Palm not only has a cooling effect but also improves air quality by removing dangerous pollutants.
After spending the day in the sweltering heat, the ficus tree helps to keep the air inside cool and moist, allowing you to finally enjoy the relief you’re looking for.
Boston ferns reduce indoor heat buildup by absorbing dangerous chemicals that are commonly present in homes.
A particularly typical indoor plant that lowers the temperature is the snake plant. This hardy succulent is a great addition to any living or sleeping space.