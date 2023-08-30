7 Interesting Facts about Super Blue Moon
Producer: Priyanka Das
Get ready for a rare celestial event to grace our skies tonight on August 30.
The Super Blue Moon will illuminate the night sky of August 30 around the world.
Its size will be noticeably larger due to its proximity to Earth.
A Blue Moon denotes the occurrence of two full moons in a single month. It happens every two to three years.
Around 25% of all full moons become into supermoons, while only about 3% transform into blue moons.
While a super blue moon can appear twice in the same month, the events can also be separated by over 2 decades.
On this year’s Blue Moon, it will stand opposite the sun at 9:36 p.m. EDT on August 30 (6:07 a.m. IST on August 31).
Contrary to its name, the blue moon will actually appear in hues of orange.