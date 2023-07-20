Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Aparna Singh
7
Kitchen Hacks
That’ll Blow Your Mind
Working in the kitchen may appear simple at first glance, but it is just as challenging as working in an office.
Many kitchen tasks are extremely time-consuming. If you want to save time and effort by simplifying kitchen work, we have something for you.
To peel garlic quickly, separate the garlic buds in a
Tupperware
, close the lid, and shake for a while. The buds will be separated from the peels.
If you want to keep the milk from spilling while you are boiling it, put a wooden spoon or a stick in it while it is being boiled. The milk won’t spill out of the pot.
Before grating cheese, put it inside the fridge for about 30 minutes. Your grating process will become much more convenient after that.
If you want to use the entire juice from a lemon by squeezing it hard, refrigerate it for half an hour and then microwave the lemon for about 20 seconds.
If you like bananas and want to keep them for a long time then wrap the upper end of the banana in clingfilm. As a result, the banana will take longer to ripen.
Cleaning a vessel
that has been used with ghee, oil, or honey is a difficult task. In such a case, spray these utensils with cooking spray before using them to make the job easier.
If you too want to make transparent ice cubes for a party at home, use boiled water instead of plain water. This will produce transparent ice cubes.