Ingredients to Stop Hair Fall

Hair fall is a common problem in contemporary times. It occurs due to hard water, pollution, excessive use of chemicals and lack of nutrients in the food.
If you can’t go for expensive
treatments, try these
time-tested home remedies to
reduce hair fall.
Applying onion juice to your hair every week helps treat hair loss, enhancing the circulation of blood to the hair follicles, and even reducing hair fall.
The properties of beetroot directly address the root cause and fulfils the natural deficiency that causes hair fall. Drink a glass of beetroot juice daily if you want to get rid of hair fall problems.
Green tea not only stops excessive
hair fall but also promotes natural
growth. All you need to do is soak
a couple of green tea bags in hot
water. Then, gently massage your
scalp with that.
Eggs are rich in protein, sulphur, zinc, and phosphorus. Using a good egg mask every week strengthens your hair, prevents split ends and promotes natural hair growth.
Soak fenugreek seeds in some water overnight. Then mix banana and fenugreek in a mixer and make a paste of it. Apply the paste to your hair and leave it for an hour before washing with a mild shampoo.
Fenugreek seeds mixed with amla powder and castor oil also works wonders for hair fall problems. Apply the mixture twice a week for best results.
As much as your hair requires nourishment from the outside, they are in dire need of nutrients from the inside. Fruits and vegetables are essential for your hair.