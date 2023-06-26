7 Indian Restaurants In World's Legendary Restaurants List
Taste Atlas, an online travel guide, has released its 'Top 150 Most Legendary Restaurants in the World' list.
Seven Indian restaurants have made it to the list. Find out who they are.
On the 11th spot is Paragon (Kozhikode, Kerala). The biryani is named its most iconic dish.
On the 12th spot is Tunday Kababi (Lucknow, UP). Galouti kebab has been termed its most iconic dish.
Peter Cat (Kolkata, West Bengal) is on the 17th spot. Chelow kebab has been named its most iconic dish.
Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba (Murthal, Haryana) is on the 23rd spot. Their Aloo paratha has been named its most iconic dish.
On the 39th spot is Mavali Tiffin Rooms (Bangalore, Karnataka). The rava idli has been termed its most iconic dish.
Karim's (Old Delhi) is on the 87th spot. The mutton korma is listed as its most iconic dish.
On the 112th spot is Ram Ashraya (Mumbai, Maharashtra). Its upma has been termed the most iconic dish.
