7 Marvellous Health Benefits of
Elaichi
Elaichi or
cardamom
is not only a magic spice that elevates the taste of many Indian dishes including sweets but it also has amazing health benefits.
Because of its rich anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties, cardamom seeds help the human body to fight against various ailments.
Cardamom oil helps in eliminating different types of bacterial and fungal infections.
Cardamom helps in fighting metabolic syndrome, which is a complicated condition that may develop heart disease and diabetes. It can also lead to obesity, high sugar, high BP in certain cases.
A few studies claim that cardamom seeds have been effective in maintaining health of the heart. The antioxidants present in the cardamom seeds assist in functioning of the heart.
Cardamom is also considered good for oral health as it helps in killing the bacteria present in the mouth.
Cardamom is used in various Ayurveda medicines as it helps to improve the functions of the liver which plays an important role in removing toxins from the human body.
Drinking cardamom water not only strengthens the digestive system but also helps get rid of stomach aches and boost the body’s immunity.
Cardamom water is also known to reduce the extra fat which is stored in the body.