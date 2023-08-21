7 Major Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Aerial yoga engages core muscles for balance and stability.
It improves flexibility through deep stretching in suspended positions.
Inversions in this form relieve spinal pressure, reducing back pain.
Aerial yoga aids relaxation and reduces stress through meditative practices.
This form of yoga builds upper body strength and toned arms.
It will help you develop balance and body awareness in suspended poses.
It is gentle on joints, making it suitable for various fitness levels.
