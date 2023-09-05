7 Morning Drinks To Boost  Weight Loss

Producer:  Shreeja Bhattacharya

Warm Lemon Water: Kickstart metabolism and aid digestion with a glass of warm lemon water.

Green Tea: Loaded with antioxidants and boosts fat oxidation, aiding weight loss efforts.

Apple Cider Vinegar: Helps control appetite and promotes a feeling of fullness when consumed.

Detox Water: Infuse water with cucumber, mint, and lemon for a refreshing, low-calorie detox drink.

 Black Coffee: Caffeine boosts metabolism, enhances focus, and promotes fat burning during workouts.

Ginger Tea: Contains compounds that suppress appetite and increase calorie expenditure.

 Aloe Vera Juice: Supports digestion, detoxification, and may assist in weight management when consumed daily.