7 Morning Drinks To Naturally Lower Bad Blood Cholesterol Levels
Producer: Riya Ashok
Green Tea
Catechins and other antioxidants included in green tea can help reduce levels of both harmful LDL cholesterol and total cholesterol.
Berry smoothies are rich in fibre and antioxidants, which may both help lower cholesterol levels.
Consuming a beverage containing cocoa flavanols can lower bad LDL cholesterol while raising HDL cholesterol.
Tomato juice also contains lycopene, which is common in tomatoes and may aid in lowering harmful LDL cholesterol and raising lipid levels.
To lower or regulate cholesterol levels, use soy milk or creamers in place of cream or other high-fat dairy products.
Because oats contain beta-glucans, which interact with bile salts in the stomach, drinking oats may lower cholesterol levels.
Replace milk with plant-based milk since many types of plant-based milk have ingredients that may reduce or control cholesterol levels.